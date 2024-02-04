Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,465 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

