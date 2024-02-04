Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.