Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 30,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $392.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average is $392.85. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

