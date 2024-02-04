Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $214.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

