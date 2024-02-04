Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of AES worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Stock Down 0.8 %

AES stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.