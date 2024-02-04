Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $510.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $514.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.98.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

