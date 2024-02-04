Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.82% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

MNA stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

