Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

