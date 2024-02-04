Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,827 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

