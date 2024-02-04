Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

