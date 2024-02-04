Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,439 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

FMX opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

