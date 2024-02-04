Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,766 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 603,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,167,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

