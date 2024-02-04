Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,116 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

