Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Crown stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

