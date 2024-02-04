Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 803 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

