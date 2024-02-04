Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BlackLine worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

