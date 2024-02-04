Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 11,095 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $129.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

