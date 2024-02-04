Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 16,374 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

MMM stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $119.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

