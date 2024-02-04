Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $323.84 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day moving average is $292.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

