Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 41,836 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,836 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $64.37 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

