Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

