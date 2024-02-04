Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

