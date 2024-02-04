Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 20.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 269.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in ONEOK by 168.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 73,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

