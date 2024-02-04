Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.