Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 10,068 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

