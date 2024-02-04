Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 16,859 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

