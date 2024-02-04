Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,797 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRTX opened at $424.68 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
