Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,873 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $383.77 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $385.43. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.14.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

