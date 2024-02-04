Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,975 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $197.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.10.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

