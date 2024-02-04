Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

