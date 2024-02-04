Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,951,000 after acquiring an additional 705,451 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

