Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -275.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

