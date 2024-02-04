Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,410,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

