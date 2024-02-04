Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

