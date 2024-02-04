Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Methanex worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

