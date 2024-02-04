Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.