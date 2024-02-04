Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $972.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $764.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.72 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

