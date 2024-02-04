Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $303.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,058.66, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.60 and a 1 year high of $307.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

