Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.