Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

