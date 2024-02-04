Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

SNA opened at $292.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.65.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

