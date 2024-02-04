Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

