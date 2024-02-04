Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $224.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.75 and its 200 day moving average is $225.03. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $305.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

