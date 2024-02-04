Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Kenvue by 174.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971,034 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,407,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

