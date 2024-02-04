Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,525 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $248.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $258.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

