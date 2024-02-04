Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,819 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.