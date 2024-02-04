Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cintas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $619.30 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $622.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.