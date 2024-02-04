Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.2% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 53.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 137.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $222.38 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $260.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

