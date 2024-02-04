Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

