Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

